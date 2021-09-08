A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
To celebrate Star Trek’s 55th anniversary today, digital games store GOG has added several of the franchise’s classics to its library. This includes the first-person shooter Star Trek: Voyager — Elite Force and its sequel.
GOG is also selling Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Away Team, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III, and Star Trek: Bridge Commander. The real-time strategy games Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II are coming in the future.
It can always be tricky to get older PC games to run on newer machines, but GOG helps give classics new life by making them compatible with Windows 10. It also offers its games free of DRM.
I know I’m going to be playing some Elite Force tonight. My editor, Jason Wilson, does want me to note that Starfleet Command II is missing from GOG’s offerings [It’s the best in that series — Ed.]. Hopefully, it and even more Star Trek PC games will make their way to GOG.
