Last of the Nintendogs survived the dogpocalypse to bring you this podcast, and the least you can do is show them some respect. That means not making fun of editors Mike Minotti or Jeff Grubb for how they pronounce words like Galaga and Venusaur.

It also means acknowledging their choice for the best Game Boy Color games and their predictions for the as-of-yet unannounced Nintendo Direct.