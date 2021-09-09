A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Square Enix brought Forspoken to Sony’s PlayStation Showcase today. It also revealed a spring 2022 release window.
Sony has developed a strong relationship with Square Enix in recent years, especially with the Final Fantasy brand. Forspoken isn’t a Final Fantasy game, but it’s close. The same team that created Final Fantasy XV is developing this game.
Like Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken is an action-RPG set in an open world. Gary Whitta, the writer of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is working on the game’s story. It features a woman from modern times transported to a fantasy world. She has a magical talking cuff, and we see her taking on monsters that appear to be dragons and griffons.
