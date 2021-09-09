A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Sony showed the new God of War from Santa Monica Studio during its PlayStation Showcase today. However, we did not get a release date. Oh, and the game is (finally) officially called God of War: Ragnarok.

This is a sequel to 2018’s God of War, itself a reboot for Sony’s action-heavy franchise. This game continues the story from the last one, which sees Kratos and his son, Atreus, adventuring in the lands of Norse mythology. Atreus is a bit older this time, looking and sounding more like a young teenager and less like a child. This time, the duo are trying to stop Ragnarok, the end of the world. This has them seeking out the Norse god of war, Tyr.

Sony originally set this game for this year, but the pandemic slowed down development. This will be one PlayStation 5’s biggest releases yet. Its predecessor sold over 10 million copies on PlayStation 4.