Gran Turismo 7 made an appearance during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase today. We got a lengthy look at gameplay, and it looks stunning. It comes out on March 4, 2022.
This will be the racing series’ PlayStation 5 debut and first installment since 2017’s Gran Turismo Sport. It’s the first numbered entry in the franchise since Gran Turismo 6 launched for the PlayStation 3 in 2013.
Gran Turismo used to be the king of racing sims, but its relative absence in recent years has enabled competitors like Forza Motorsport to take the lead. Gran Turismo 7 is a chance for the franchise to regain some of its prestige.
Gran Turismo 7 will also come out for PlayStation 4. Sony will offer a $10 upgrade path for those who later want the PS5 version. The series has garnered a reputation for realistic graphics and lifelike car models. The PlayStation 5 will help the franchise reach a new level of graphical fidelity.
