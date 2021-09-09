With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

Aristotle has been attributed with the quote “The more you know, the more you know you don’t know.” Whether or not it was this ancient Greek philosopher who actually said this, the words undoubtedly ring true for many. With each new topic, new idea, or new theory we are introduced to our minds expand, and if we have even an ounce of curiosity we ask ourselves, “what else is there to learn?” While the list may be seemingly endless, Knowable is an expansive catalog of audio courses that will get you started on leveling up your life.

Of course, we have all heard that learning, in general, will keep the brain active, and provide a slew of benefits along the way–it can provide you with confidence, expand your mindfulness, instill positive behavior, and improve your cognitive function. And on a more practical level, it can build your skills, boost your productivity, and give you a leg up in both the working world and your personal life.

So, do you have 10 minutes? That’s all it takes to become a little smarter every day. Whether you’re in your car, commuting on the train, relaxing on the beach, or in your bed, simply turn on the speakers or your headphones wherever you are and take advantage of the knowledge that hundreds of top experts and institutions are dispersing through their short but comprehensive audio courses. With lessons of a wide range of subjects, including self-improvement, diet, start-ups, leadership, and so many more, with the Knowable Audio Learning Platform you will be getting first-hand advice and instruction from such notables as NBA All-Star Chris Paul, cofounder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, acclaimed food writer Mark Bittman, and astronaut Scott Kelly, to name but a few.

So whether you’re looking to become a thought leader, or just want to improve your overall mental fitness, Knowable is for you. A lifetime subscription can be yours for only $59.99—that’s 90% off the retail value of $600. With a 4.7/5 rating and featured on TechCrunch, The Tim Ferriss Show, Robinhood Snacks, and Fortune, it has been touted as one of the App Store’s “New Apps We Love.” Get yours today and see if you don’t agree.

