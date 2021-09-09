Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

PlayStation 5 is your home for Marvel games. Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed Spider-Man 2 with a new trailer at the PlayStation Showcase event today. The game is due out in 2023. This Spider-Man game will join Marvel’s Wolverine, which Sony also announced during its broadcast.

A teaser trailer showed Spider-Mans (of the Peter Parker and Miles Morales varieties) fighting bad guys. The camera then pans to reveal Venom waiting in the alley.

This is a sequel to Insomniac’s 2018 Spider-Man and its 2020 Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It will pick up following the events of those games. And that means you will get to see the older, more established Peter Parker and a Miles Morales who has recently come into his own.