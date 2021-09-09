A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Sony announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is heading to PS5 and PC during today’s PlayStation Showcase. Sony is bundling the title with The Lost Legacy in what it is calling the Legacy of Thieves Collection. It will release early next year.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End first came out in 2016 for PlayStation 4. It was one of most popular games for that console. The Lost Legacy is a standalone expansion that debuted in 2017.

Sony has been starting to bring some of its biggest hits to PC, including Horizon: Zero Dawn. Bringing Uncharted — a series that has already sold over 40 million games — to PC will expose the franchise to a larger audience, which could help boost sales for a new game in the series (if we ever get one).

Considering that an Uncharted film is coming out next year, it makes sense that Sony would want to continue to invest in the franchise.