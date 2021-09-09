Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Another Marvel superhero is on the way to PlayStation. Sony made the announcement today during its PlayStation Showcase. It’s Wolverine, the famous X-Men member. Insomniac is the developer.

Sony has already had success with Insomniac’s Spider-Man games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Marvel brand has been making a renewed push in gaming, which includes upcoming games like Firaxis’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy. And while Square Enix’s Avengers game may not have been the giant hit everyone hoped for, it does have its fans.

The reveal trailer was light on details. But, hey, it’s definitely Wolverine.