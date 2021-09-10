With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

At Workday, they help the world’s largest organizations adapt to what’s next by bringing finance, HR, and planning into a single enterprise cloud. They work hard, and they’re serious about what they do. But they like to have fun, too. Workday puts people first, celebrates diversity, drives innovation, and does good in the communities where they live and work.

They have an immediate opening for engineers in their Development Tools group to design and develop the next generation of internal and developer tools. This is a unique opportunity for engineers to build a toolset from design to deployment with technical ownership of all stages. They will work closely with Product Owners to define use cases, while collaborating with peers on technical design, work estimation, and implementation of new features. The ideal candidate will have a BS in Computer Science or related fields, along with 3-5+ years’ experience in developing server side applications and 2+ years of developing applications using Ruby. They will need to be familiar with Neo4j, Kubernetes, and AWS, and have a keen eye for good architecture and the ability to develop new architectures and frameworks.

KnowBe4, Inc. is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. KnowBe4 enables organizations to manage the ongoing problem of social engineering by helping them train employees to make smarter security decisions, every day. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide use KnowBe4’s platform to mobilize their end users as a last line of defense and enable them to make better security decisions, every day.

The Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to help with building more reliable, secure, and efficient systems. In addition, he or she will assist with designing, writing, and delivering software to improve the availability, scalability, latency, and efficiency of KnowBe4’s services. The team prides itself on managing infrastructure with code, never repeating themselves, and automating everything. They need a developer with a strong understanding of the full stack and a passion for solving both application and infrastructure problems. At heart, all SRE team members are builders — they get excited when AWS releases a new feature and immediately begin “head planning” how we could use it to improve our applications.

The successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar field, or equivalent work experience, along with a minimum of 3 years of proven experience working with complex systems in AWS plus 3 years experience in software development.

Do you have a demonstrated interest in information technology and a passion for learning? Are you a go-to problem solver that is motivated to make a difference by tackling complex technical challenges leading to the creation and design of cutting-edge solutions for our clients? If so, joining CGI as a Software Developer could be the ideal opportunity for you.

As a Software Developer you will join one of the many account teams and work in a highly collaborative environment to provide expertise in designing, developing, and executing solutions to enhance the quality of IT products and services for clients. At CGI, you can explore your full potential — not confined by borders or pre-defined paths. You’re empowered to solve problems in your own unique way which is not only valued and respected but encouraged.

You will develop technical prototypes and assist in the creation of software documentation including requirements, design, and user manuals, while collaborating with team members to find better, more efficient ways of doing things. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (i.e.: Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a similar major with extensive computer-based or technical content), along with experience with SQL, Java, C++, J2EE, C# and/or .Net development and the ability to learn and understand new technologies quickly.