Are you considering thinking for yourself? Well, cut that out, because GamesBeat Decides is here to do all your thinking for you. This includes insights on the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the return of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Insomniac’s Wolverine.
We also talk about Sony game boss Jim Ryan reversing decisions, Halo’s next flight, and some awful game called Parasite Eve.
Join us, won’t you?
