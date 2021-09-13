With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that the company has been included in three unique Gartner Hype Cycle reports.

CyberSaint has been recognized in three major Gartner reports encompassing three coverage areas, including:

Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management, 2021

Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2021

Hype Cycle for Legal and Compliance Technologies, 2021

“We believe Gartner’s recognition of CyberSaint in three Hype Cycle reports cements us as a competitive and relevant vendor in the market, helping organizations manage their attack surface from the risk perspective,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CyberSaint. “Boards, CEOs, and CISOs must understand how what they are doing for cyber impacts big-picture risks. CyberSaint helps organizations achieve this level of visibility, harmonizing IT, cyber, and risk data to provide the bigger picture that executives need to make their organizations more cyber-resilient.”

The Gartner Hype Cycle Reports can provide useful information to decision-makers to help them distinguish if and when a product or service is of most value to their business. The Hype Cycle is an industry benchmark that provides insight into technology trends and their resulting solutions. CISOs, CIOs, and other executives can advance their information technology and security strategies with this valuable information.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation as a result of COVID-19, circumstances such as the distributed, remote workforce and increasing cyberattacks pose an immense risk to enterprises globally. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform provides real-time insights into cybersecurity and IT risk posture across the organization, from compliance with frameworks to risk quantification and executive reporting.

“There is a multi-billion dollar market opportunity to support the convergence of security operations, risk management, and continuous compliance,” said Alison Furneaux, Vice President of Marketing at CyberSaint. “We believe Gartner’s recognition points to the significance of this convergence and the opportunity for us to continue to innovate in this area.”

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/

Twitter: @CyberSaintHQ

