JFrog, a developer operations (DevOps) platform used by major businesses like Google, AWS, Facebook, and Atlassian, has acquired IoT device management company Upswift. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, JFrog offers companies automated tools that let developers build, manage, and distribute all their software releases. The Sunnyvale, California-based company went public in 2020, though its valuation has been almost halved since its Nasdaq debut last September.

Three-year-old Israeli startup Upswift is a platform for managing and securing remote Linux and internet of things (IoT) devices. Using Upswift, companies can update all their devices to ensure they have the latest patches and security upgrades and control and monitor each connected device by sending data directly to a centralized Upswift dashboard.

Being able to keep connected devices up to date is an important part of the IoT security process, but it’s typically not integrated into companies’ broader DevOps processes, which is why JFrog is buying Upswift.

“This acquisition will enable companies to extend their digital transformation initiatives and modern DevOps pipelines into new and growing domains of distributed edge computing and IoT,” JFrog CTO Yoav Landman said in a blog post. “This fills a gap in the market whereby deployment to — and ongoing management of — devices and software updates are now first-class citizens in the continuous software delivery story.”

In short, JFrog wants to bring modern CI/CD and security operations (SecOps) workflows to the IoT sphere, including full automation for software updates.

Today’s news comes just a few months after JFrog snapped up Israeli product security company Vdoo in a deal worth $300 million.