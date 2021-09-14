A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Gaming fans in the United States spent $4.37 billion on their hobby in August, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. That is up 7% year-over-year thanks to ongoing demand for new hardware and a strong month for software. As with results for the last few months, this indicates that the games industry in the U.S. is at least maintaining and even building on its unprecedented gains from the heights of the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders.

August 2021 Dollar Sales, Millions Aug 2020 Aug 2021 Change Total Video Game Sales $4,070 $4,370 7% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $3,680 $3,878 5% Video Game Hardware $226 $329 45% Video Game Accessories $164 $164 0% * Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“August 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories grew 7% when compared to a year ago, reaching an August record $4.4 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Year-to-date consumer spending totaled $37.9 billion, a 13% increase when compared to the same period in 2020.”

Year-to-Date 2021 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD 2020 YTD 2021 Change Total Video Game Sales $33,490 $37,912 13% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $30,061 $33,327 11% Video Game Hardware $2,009 $2,997 49% Video Game Accessories $1,420 $1,588 12% * Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

The strong results send a message that consumers still view gaming as a safe bet when it comes to spending their entertainment budget. And that is safe both in terms of getting a good value from the products and safe as in avoiding Covid complications like the Delta variant.

Let’s get to the game charts.

August 2021 NPD: The top 20 best-selling games of the month in the United States

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

Rank Last Month Rank August 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 2 110 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 3 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 4 NEW Humankind Sega 5 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 6 4 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 7 1 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword* Nintendo 8 5 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 9 20 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 10 7 MLB: The Show 21^ Sony (Corp) 11 10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 12 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 13 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony (Corp) 14 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 15 18 Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Nintendo 16 15 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 17 14 Super Mario 3D World* Nintendo 18 17 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 19 6 Mario Golf: Super Rush* Nintendo 20 23 Super Mario Party* Nintendo * Digital sales not included ^ Xbox Digital sales not included

One of the key things to note about the sales charts is just how predictable so much of it is. As usual, Nintendo represents nearly half of the top 20 — and that is without including digital sales for any of those games. But it’s also worth noting that Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales continues to hang around the top 10.

Sony would certainly love for its games to have the kind of staying power that Nintendo enjoys, and it’s off to a good start toward that end with its Spider-Man games. It’s likely hoping it can replicate that success with the newly announced Wolverine game from the Spider-Man developer Insomniac.

Madden NFL 22

Madden’s sales dominance is a near certainty. And that continued in 2021.

“Madden NFL 22 debuted as the best-selling game of August, while also ranking 4th among the best-selling games of 2021 year to date,” said Piscatella. “This is the 22nd consecutive year that a Madden NFL franchise release was the best-selling title of its launch month.”

Maybe that’s why EA seems uninterested in fundamentally improving the game each year. Madden scored a 68 on review-aggregation site Metacritic.

Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation 5 owners are hungry for new content. That is evident by the success of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

“Ghost of Tsushima ranked as the second best-selling game of August, after finishing at No. 110 on the best-selling titles chart in July,” said Piscatella. “The launch of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 drove the change.”

Humankind

Sega just re-released Sonic Colors in September, and we’ll see how that performs next month. But for now, Sega as a PC publisher continues to thrive thanks to games like Humankind.

“Humankind ranked first among tracked PC titles in August spending, while placing fourth on the overall best-selling titles chart,” said Piscatella. “Humankind currently ranks as the 5th best-selling tracked PC title of 2021 year-to-date.”

The Last of Us Part II

Turns out that many gamers were waiting for a sale before playing the latest Naughty Dog epic.

“The Last of Us Part II jumped to No. 10 on the PlayStation best-selling titles chart, after ranking 23rd in July. The title was price promoted across several retail outlets in August.”

Top 10 best-selling games so far this year

Rank Last Month Rank Year-to-Date Ending August 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 MLB: The Show 21^ Sony (Corp) 3 3 Resident Evil: Village Capcom USA 4 NEW Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 5 4 Super Mario 3D World* Nintendo 6 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 7 7 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 8 6 Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 9 8 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 10 9 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft * Digital sales not included ^ Xbox Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last Month Rank 12 Months Ending August 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 3 2 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 4 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 5 5 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 6 7 NBA 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 7 8 Marvel’s Avengers Square Enix Inc (Corp) 8 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 9 9 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 10 10 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts * Digital sales not included

August 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games in the U.S.

Rank Last Month Rank August 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 3 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 2 1 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword* Nintendo 3 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 4 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 5 9 Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Nintendo 6 7 Super Mario 3D World* Nintendo 7 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 8 4 Mario Golf: Super Rush* Nintendo 9 10 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 10 11 Minecraft* Nintendo * Digital sales not included

August 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last Month Rank August 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 2 37 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 3 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 4 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony (Corp) 6 3 MLB: The Show 21 Sony (Corp) 7 9 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 8 5 Minecraft Microsoft (Corp) 9 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 23 The Last of Us: Part II Sony (Corp) * Digital sales not included

August 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last Month Rank August 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 2 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 4 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 4 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 3 Flight Simulator (2020) Microsoft (Corp) 6 12 It Takes Two Electronic Arts 7 6 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft (Corp) 8 16 Marvel’s Avengers Square Enix Inc (Corp) 9 8 Minecraft Microsoft (Corp) 10 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive * Digital sales not included