Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in terms of units sold during the month of August. The more expensive PlayStation 5, however, came out No. 1 for dollar sales. That is according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, which revealed hardware spending is up across the board as gaming fans seek out new consoles to play the latest games.

“August video game hardware dollar sales gained 45% when compared to August 2020, to $329 million,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “This is the highest total achieved in an August month since 2008 ($395 million), and the third highest August month total in history.”

Through the first eight months of 2021, spending is up significantly year-over-year thanks to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“Year-to-date hardware spending has increased 49% when compared to the same period in 2020, totaling $3 billion,” said Piscatella. “Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units during both the August month and year to date, while PlayStation 5 leads both time periods in dollar sales.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

When it comes to the young PlayStation 5, it continues to outperform its predecessors.

“After 10 months in market PlayStation 5 remains the fastest-selling PlayStation platform in history,” said Piscatella.

Accessory sales, meanwhile, were steady year-over year at $164 million. But the category is up 12% to $1.6 billion for the year-to-date in the U.S.

“The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory of August,” said Piscatella. “The PS5 DualSense Wirelesss Controller White remains the best-selling accessory of 2021 year to date.”