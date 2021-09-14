A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

CCP Games announced that focused on accessible onboarding for new players with the launch of its newest Eve Online update, dubbed Quadrant 3: Gateway. It is also taking Eve Online to the Epic Games Store soon.

Reykjavik, Iceland-based CCP Games has been operating the sci-fi massively multiplayer online game for 18 years, and the game makes a lot of money even with its relatively small but loyal base of hundreds of thousands. CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson said in a recent interview with GamesBeat that it’s a top priority to reduce the time it takes for new players to have a really satisfying experience in the game.

Much like the virtual world Second Life, Eve Online has the makings of being a metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. But one of the barriers is that it’s such a rich universe that it can be intimidating to new players. And CCP acknowledges it needs to do more about that.

CCP Games has released Gateway, the third update for the year, and introduced the first installment of Eve Online’s revamped new player experience and skill training. CCP Games has also announced that it is launching Eve Online on the Epic Games Store on September 23, bringing its flagship game to more players.

Image Credit: CCP Games

Gateway focuses on a series of themed activities welcoming new and returning players to Eve Online.

As you can see from the trailer embedded in this post, Eve Online’s revamped onboarding experience is an emotionally-driven narrative available for players arriving in-game for the first time. It introduces players to a fresh cast of characters that teach the essential features and controls, including how to pilot a ship, survive a firefight, make money, and more. After completing the training program, players will have a solid understanding of how to thrive amongst the stars, the company said.

Bergur Finnbogason, Eve Online’s creative director, said in a statement that it’s the best time in Eve’s history to fly into New Eden.

In addition, Quadrant 3: Gateway will add new content and balance updates, such as changes to resource distribution that signal the start of greater updates to the scarcity of resources in New Eden. Players can expect to see further resource distribution changes in the fourth Quadrant of 2021, which kicks off in November.

As part of the revamped skill system, Gateway also introduces customizable skill plans to Eve Online. Created with character development in mind, skill plans allow players to build, and share, a list of skills without purchasing or injecting them first. The streamlined system provides players with a better understanding of how skills function and help achieve aspirational goals.