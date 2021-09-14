Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

More Facts Will Now Be Available to the Growing Base of FactSparrow Users Encountering Confusing or Baseless Claims on Social Media

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 14, 2021–

FactSparrow, the factual-content delivery service and community built for the misinformation era, is continuing to expand its content catalog with the output of leading academic, research and data organizations. The service, created by Repustar Inc., added three organizations-COVID-101, focused on health issues raised by the pandemic; EconoFact, focused on economic issues, and USAFacts, focused on the overall impact of government on society-to a roster that already includes general-news publishers such as The Associated Press and The Nevada Independent.

FactSparrow allows anyone to learn more about claims they encounter, using simple AI-powered tools. These tools intelligently link to a rapidly growing catalogue of content and allow users to access reputable information while participating in a community journey to combat misinformation online.

“Against the backdrop of a growing tide of misinformation on the internet, a number of non-partisan, non-profit efforts have been organizing a counter movement to demystify for the general public complex topics and issues of our time with hard data, good sources, transparent methods and simple factual explanations,” said Chandran Sankaran, Repustar’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome USAFacts, EconoFact and COVID-101 to the FactSparrow service. All of them are extraordinary projects that inform public understanding and help underpin debate with facts.”

COVID-101, contributed by a global network of university-based public health experts and medical doctors and published by faculty at the George Washington University, offers quick, simple, doctor-reviewed answers to anything COVID-19-related. “So much suffering throughout the pandemic has been fueled by misinformation, and it is an avoidable tragedy,” said Emily Smith, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of COVID-101. “We are working hard to get good information out there, and partnering with FactSparrow will open up another channel to help connect scientists to people who are looking for reliable information.”

EconoFact, a publication of the Fletcher School of Tufts University, offers insights on economic and social policies from leading academic economists. “EconoFact bridges the divide between the academy and the general public with our non-partisan, well-documented, fact-based memos that are accessible to those with little or no background in economics, while retaining economic sophistication and subtlety,” said Michael Klein, Founder and Executive Editor. “Our new partnership with FactSparrow will help us further realize our goal of contributing to the public’s understanding of these vital issues.”

USAFacts is a not-for-profit initiative that makes government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. “We think it’s crucial to ground public debates in facts with regard to government spending and outcomes, and to deliver those facts without taking sides.” said Sasha Anderson, Strategic Partnerships Manager at USAFacts. “In its mission to arm consumers on social media with on-demand facts, FactSparrow is really well-aligned with our own goals, and we are pleased to be a FactSparrow content partner.”

Content Partners and their content are welcome to be discovered via FactSparrow if they meet clear guidelines for factuality, nonpartisanship, and transparency about finances and governance. “Once our guidelines are met, becoming a Content Partner costs the partner nothing, and is virtually effortless,” said Robyn Sundlee, VP of Engagement at Repustar.

FactSparrow is an AI-powered service that directly delivers credible content when factual support is needed in comments and conversations online. Try the FactSparrow bot on Twitter, and visit the FactSparrow site where fact-finders gather. FactSparrow is a service of Repustar, Inc., and is currently live on Twitter.

Repustar was founded in 2019 to enable a fact-forward world by connecting factual data sources directly with consumers and professionals when they are confronted by claims online. The company uses the tools of data science and AI to create factual engagement and community experiences like FactSparrow. The company is organized as a Benefit Corporation and is led by seasoned executives with experience in technology company building and news media operations. For more information, visit Repustar.com.

