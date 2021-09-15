Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

On this episode of Last of the Nintendogs, GamesBeat editor Mike Minotti is upset about how irresponsible Jeff Grubb is. And if Mikey ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy. But somehow, Mike sucks it up long enough to discuss Bluetooth audio support on the Switch, Bayonetta 3, and more in the news.

Then the Nintendogs woof-woof through your questions before discussing the best Game Boy Advance games. As it turns out, that is a fantastic console library.

Join us, won’t you?