Joe Suliman, Daversa Partners’ newest Managing Director will lead the firm’s Boston practice.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 15, 2021–

Daversa Partners, technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies has announced today that Joe Suliman has been appointed to Managing Director and will lead the firm’s Boston practice.

Joe Suliman, Daversa Partners’ newest Managing Director will lead the firm’s Boston practice. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the last 8 years, Suliman has helped lead the firm’s technology practice out of San Francisco and has worked directly with consumer and enterprise businesses ranging from pre-revenue ground-ups to multibillion-dollar public companies. He has deep functional expertise in Product, Engineering and General Management having placed over 100 executives in most industry sectors including consumer internet, enterprise SaaS, mobility, robotics, security and fintech. Suliman works directly with founders, CEOs and boards building out the leadership teams for dozens of Silicon Valley’s fastest growing companies including Reddit, Nextdoor, Postmates, Dataminr and Brex, among many others. Additionally, he works closely with leading VCs, helping place founding CEOs into ground-ups as well as fund managers and partners at top tier firms including Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures and Venrock.

After spending nearly a decade in the Valley, Suliman will be taking his expertise to the east coast where he will lead the firm’s Boston practice – a city that has been a critical foundation of the venture-backed tech ecosystem.

Suliman commented, “I am truly grateful to have worked so closely with some of the sector’s greatest disruptors. I consider myself very lucky to love what I do and whom I get to do it with. I have been lucky enough to shadow a number of partners for the last 8 years in San Francisco and am forever grateful for the leadership skills, dedication to the craft, and passion they have bestowed on me. To Paul Daversa and the rest of the leadership team, thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. I look fondly on the greater part of the last decade in San Francisco and am incredibly excited about the opportunity ahead of Daversa here in Boston, my first home.”

Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa Partners, said, “The firm is excited to continue to build world class leadership teams for high growth technology companies in the Boston and Greater Boston markets and there is no one better suited to lead us than Joe. He has been an extraordinary asset to our San Francisco team over the past 8 years and has built meaningful relationships with many of Silicon Valley’s brightest and most disruptive companies and executives. His experience in SF has been invaluable to his growth and development, and I look forward to witnessing that expertise translate to the Boston Market as he propels us into this exciting new chapter of growth.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high- performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com.

