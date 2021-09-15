Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

We’ve all got dreams. But if yours has been to open up a restaurant, the past two years have likely laid waste to those aspirations. We don’t need to get into the grisly details of the pandemic and its impact on American restaurant life. But in case you’ve been under a rock since 2020, the situation has not been even remotely pretty.

Yet against that current restaurateur hellscape, there are signs that there could be some paths forward for those interested in satisfying and profiting from America’s obsession with dining out. Restaurant and takeout spending was up almost 25 percent between April 2020 and January 2021. And even while restaurants themselves are just starting to rebound, takeout sales continue their meteoric rise, notching sales of $769 billion in 2020 alone.

You can hang a healthy portion of that continued prosperity on technology. And we don’t just mean GrubHub and DoorDash. We mean how technology is helping to serve up some of America’s most popular dining treats as fast as Ronald McDonald and the Burger King can slap out burgers.

Piestro has caught the eye of gourmet international pizza chain 800 Degrees, who recently announced a partnership to build 3,600 Piestro machines over the next 5 years, allowing consumers access to the highest quality pizza 24/7. 800 Degrees currently has brick and mortar locations in Miami, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Singapore, and this partnership will allow unlimited growth potential at a fraction of the cost of traditional restaurant locations.

Fast-food … pizza?

U.S. pizza restaurants generated over $46 billion in sales last year. And unlike the huge receipts from fast food outlets, we know pizza doesn’t fall into that category because pizza cooks very, very slowly.

Part of the charm of pizzerias is the quaint hand-tossed doughs, fresh toppings, and low-key ambiance of a locally-run business. But especially now, that’s no recipe for success. Between labor, facility, delivery, and other associated costs, running a pizza place isn’t often a license to print money, with margins as low as 5 to 10 percent. In many cases, that’s just because making pizzas can take so long to cook properly.

Or at least, it used to. Piestro is changing that with a self-serve pizza-making machine that’s half wish fulfillment, half entertainment spectacle. Right now, Piestro’s founders are seeking investors ready to jump on the 3-minute pizza zeitgeist and drive it to a fortune.

Yep, 3 minutes. That’s all it takes for a Piestro pizzeria to make and serve a high-quality artisanal pizza. And unlike your corner pizzeria, Piestro has no exorbitant labor and real estate costs because the Piestro pizza-making process is totally automated — and the pizzeria itself is roughly the size of a pair of vending machines.

Hungry diners walk up to the Piestro kiosk, enter their order into the touchscreen, push the button, then stand back and watch as the robotic arms start rolling out the dough, squirting sauce, sprinkling fresh cheese, and other toppings, then flash-cook a pie so it’s ready to serve in less than 180 seconds.

There’s no storefront to rent and no employees to train. Where it traditionally takes a traditional restaurant about 9 to 12 months and about $300,000 to open its doors, a Piestro can be up and running virtually anywhere in about two weeks at a cost of about $75,000. Margins are almost double those of brick and mortar pizzerias — and these locations never hang a closed sign, turning out pies 24/7/365.

From the beach to the mall, from college campuses, office buildings, or almost anywhere with high foot traffic, Piestro entrepreneurs can even start placing white-labeled machines wherever they can earn approval, all with their own branding and identity for launching a truly homegrown, then regional insta-pizza empire.

Join the Piestro revolution

Head to the Piestro Start Engine page and join the investors who backed Miso Online today. Get in on the ground floor of this new enterprise, with a minimum investment of just $1,000. The company expects to have multiple Piestro locations up and rolling in 2022.

