Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Amazon Games announced today that Alexandre Parizeau will lead development at the company’s new Montreal studio. He’ll be overseeing the creation of a new competitive multiplayer game.

Parizeau has over 20 years of experience in games, including serving as senior producer for titles like Splinter Cell: Conviction and Rainbow Six: Vegas while at Ubisoft. He was Ubisoft Toronto’s managing director until leaving the company back in February. In July 2020, Kotaku reported that over 100 Ubisoft Toronto employees wrote an open letter to studio management, including Parizeau, complaining about mistreatment and harassment. When Parizeau left Ubisoft, he noted it was so that he could “focus on personal priorities.” We asked Amazon about this and will update this story if we get a response.

Amazon’s announcement notes that “Alex will collaborate with studio founders, who worked as the core team behind the tactical shooter Rainbow Six: Siege, to build a broad and talented team in Montreal, developing games that offer bold new play experiences and foster strong communities.”

It sounds like Amazon could be looking for a competitive shooter hit in that Rainbow Six: Siege realm.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.

Amazon’s bid into gaming is just starting to see results. While the multiplayer shooter Crucible flopped last year, the MMO New World is nearing its September 28 launch and has built up some excitement.

The Montreal studio’s new project will be a big part of Amazon’s gaming future.