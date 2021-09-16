A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Warner Bros. Games announced today that David Hewitt is the new studio head and vice president at Monolith Productions.

Hewitt last served as director of product development at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio. He had been at Santa Monica Studio for over 10 years — notably working on the God of War franchise, including the 2018 reboot — and left in August.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was Monolith’s last release, and that was back in 2017. We do not know what it’s next project is.

“I have been a fan of Monolith for many years due to the long list of great games they have developed, so it is extremely exciting to join this storied team,” said Hewitt in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “I’m truly inspired and looking forward to working with this team to focus and build upon on a new vision to make excellent games with the support of Warner Bros.”