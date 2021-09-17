Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter: Rise players will be able to unlock Mega Man’s robotic dog Rush as a mount and companion starting on September 24.

Monster Hunter: Rise came out for Switch in March and became a bit hit, selling over 7 million copies. Capcom has been releasing new content for the action RPG since launch to keep players engaged. This includes crossover appearances from characters from other Capcom franchises like Okami and Street Fighter.

READY? Rush jets in to Monster Hunter Rise! ??#MHRise x @MegaMan Collab coming September 24. pic.twitter.com/7BGPWPOf1K — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 17, 2021

This version of Rush is actually a costume for the palamutes, Monster Hunter: Rise’s wolf-like creatures. With the Rush appearance, the palamutes have the same functionality, but some clever animations bring back iconic Rush abilities from classic Mega Man games, including Rush Coil and Rush Jet.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.

Another, unannounced Capcom crossover for Rise is coming later this fall. I’m gonna cross my fingers for Ace Attorney.