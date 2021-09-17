Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back this week to destroy your stock portfolio. Editor Jeff Grubb discusses how you caused a slight dip in EA’s stock price this week, and fellow editor Mike Minotti gives himself an alibi to evade the long arm of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The crew talks about all of that and Battlefield 2042’s delay, which kicked off the whirlwind stock roller coaster in the first place.

Also, Mike and Jeff really like Deathloop. Jeff, meanwhile, really likes Detroit-style pizza.

Join us, won’t you?