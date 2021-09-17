The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

It’s an often-asked question—are leaders born or are they made? While there is no doubt that some people are naturally gifted with qualities that could be deemed “leadership material,” how or if those traits or talents are nurtured over the years play an important role in determining whether that person will be someone that others look up to. Whether or not this is the case, if one is thinking of becoming a leader, a manager, or even a better team player, be it in the corporate world, or in your own personal endeavors, brushing up on both your hard and soft skills can only be beneficial.

If you were to do a search for top leadership skills on the internet, Google would spew back over 800 million results, each site with likely differing lists, but undoubtedly all variations of the same. (Tip: time management is likely one of them, so don’t actually start sifting through all these sites.) Qualities such as being a good communicator, having vision and empathy, showing gratitude, and accepting accountability are often deemed essential qualities. Add in other influences that need to be considered in the ever-changing landscape of the working world, such as inclusivity, creativity, and diversity, and we need to ensure that as a leader, we can address them with awareness and compassion.

This Complete 2021 Leadership & Management Bundle offers 15 courses, each of which will help you grow into a leader that will be productive, effective, confident, and respected. From that time management we previously spoke of to mastering basic negotiation principles, from learning how to sell smarter to developing your critical thinking skills, there are lessons in a wide array of subjects as they pertain to enhancing your leadership capabilities. You will learn how to develop your communication skills, write effectively, develop a core set of soft skills to improve every aspect of your career, and so much more. You will even receive a 10-hour module on gaining control of your life–which is going to be useful no matter where your road leads to.

