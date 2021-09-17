A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
THQ Nordic revealed Jagged Alliance 3 during its 10th anniversary event today.
Haemimont Games, the studio behind Tropico 3-5 and Surviving Mars, is handling developer duties for this sequel. Jagged Alliance 3 is set to come out for PC at an unspecified date.
The Jagged Alliance series started in 1995 and was an early hit in the tactics genre. It had a sequel, Jagged Alliance 2, in 1999.
Since then, the series has had a turbulent history. We’ve seen some attempts to revive it, including 2013’s Jagged Alliance: Flashback and 2018’s Jagged Alliance: Rage. Those games, however, flopped.
THQ Nordic noted in a briefing event that Haemimont approached the publisher with a pitch for something more akin to a Jagged Alliance spinoff. THQ Nordic was so impressed with the presentation that they proposed Haemimont finally make the actual sequel to Jagged Alliance 2.
