THQ Nordic revealed Outcast 2: A New Beginning during its 10th anniversary event today.
The original Outcast is a PC gaming cult classic that first released in 1999. It stood out with its large, alien open world. It was one of the first games to emphasize exploration and freedom in a single, expansive space. A remake came out in 2017, and then THQ Nordic acquired the rights to the IP in 2019.
Outcast 2 does not have a release date. It is set to come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Appeal Studios, the Belgium developer behind the original game and its remake, are back for Outcast 2. The sequel’s team includes 10 people involved with the original game, including its game director, art director, and composer. It sees Cutter Slade, the hero from the first game, on a new alien planet (one that gives me some Avatar vibes).
