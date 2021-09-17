A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
THQ Nordic revealed SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during its 10th anniversary event today.
Last year, THQ Nordic tapped Purple Lamp Studios to remake SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a 3D platformer that first debuted in 2003. Now Purple Lamp is teaming up with THQ Nordic again for an original new game.
The Cosmic Shake does not have a release date. It is set to release for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be able to play the game through backward compatibility.
3D platformers have been making a comeback in recent years. It started with remakes of classic games, like the original Crash Bandicoot and and Spyro the Dragon trilogies, along with Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. But now new 3D platformers, including this year’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Psychonauts 2, are making waves. And since SpongeBob lives in the ocean (in a pineapple under the sea, to be precise), I’m guessing he’s felt those churning waters and decided it was finally time for a new game.
