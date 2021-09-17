A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

THQ Nordic is bringing back classic geopolitical simulator action with the release of SuperPower 3. The publisher announced the game during it showcase stream today. As with previous SuperPower games, it puts players in control of a country with the goal of eventually dominating the entire globe.

SuperPower 3 challenges players to solve realistic international incidents. When you pick your country, you guide its demography, economy, military, and more. In terms of structure, it is less like Civilization or other 4X games where you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. Instead, SuperPower 3 is much closer to a grand strategy experience like you’d find from publisher Paradox Interactive. That means players control the highest levels of a nation’s progression through the game. And it also means you have the power to, say, nuke any country whenever you want.

The original SuperPower game debuted on PC in 2002. A followup launched in 2004. Canadian studio GolemLabs was responsible for both of those projects. In 2014, THQ Nordic rereleased SuperPower 2 on Steam in hopes of finding a new audience.

Now, the franchise will get another chance to win over fans with SuperPower 3 — also developed by GolemLabs. And the game is launching into a world that is much more familiar with grand strategy as a concept thanks to the aforementioned Paradox. But that also means the expectations are higher as well. SuperPower 3 will get its chance to prove it can meet or exceed those expectations soon.