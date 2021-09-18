Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

Going forward, only 24% of employees will be permanently based in an office and working at a single desk. 58% will either be pure WFH or hybrid workers. For many, today’s digital transformation priorities look very different when compared to priorities pre-pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about huge workplace disruption for organizations of all sizes, and across all industries and geographies. Work-style disruptions have brought about great change, not only in where people are working, but also in the way that enterprises operate and in the way that work gets done. Organizations have rapidly accelerated efforts to deliver against digital imperatives, such as modernizing enterprise communications, improving collaboration, and managing and securing a more modern, mobile, and digitally enabled workforce.

While debate still rages on around where employees will work as restrictions ease, our data shows that most businesses are planning for more work to take place away from the traditional office environment over the long term. The conversation and focus must now switch away from the locations employees work from; businesses should plan to create an infrastructure that supports more modern work styles where employees can work from wherever they need to and with no compromises to security or productivity. While organizations “reacted to survive” during the initial stages of the pandemic, many organizations are entering a period of “reinvention to thrive.”

Finally, a focus on people, process, and technology has never been more important. In overcoming the challenges brought about by the pandemic, organizations must strategize and make investments that focus on optimizing the value from people, processes, and technologies, as well as reinventing their former business model. This is by no means a new mandate, but it has become an imperative due to the scale and speed of technological, process, and people-centric changes and opportunities businesses now face.

