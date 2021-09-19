Open source is an engine for innovation, offering reliability, scalability and security for IT leaders intent on future-proofing their infrastructure. Learn how.

19% of surveyed workers left or considered leaving a job in the last year. However, there is a generational divide; 27% of millennials and 31% Gen Z have stated this, compared to just 13% of boomers, according to new research from Amdocs.

Tech workers are even more likely to flee, with 33% having left or considered leaving over the past year. More than 35% had colleagues leave, which negatively affected their daily workloads.

With the Great Resignation also comes the question of why. Nearly two-thirds (64%) would leave their job due to a lack of growth (38%), and training and development (26%) opportunities. 56% want employers to offer more training and career development opportunities in 2022. This area is critical for new talent, too. 90% said when searching for a new job, it’s very important a company offers a strong training and upskilling program. This was even higher for tech-specific respondents (97%).

While remote work is a hot topic, it’s not in the top three demands for workers in 2022. 35% of respondents said they want remote work options from their existing employers (tech workers were lower with 20%). This trailed other areas like health and wellness (61%), training and development (56%) and CSR efforts like diversity and sustainability (See Chart #2). This could potentially be partly contributed to the fact that remote work still has its fair of challenges. 38% (and 60% of tech respondents) claimed they need better support from their employer with remote solutions, including reliable connectivity. 33% worry they’ll have fewer opportunities for training and reskilling, or that they’ll disappear completely with the rise remote work.

In its recently released Workforce of 2022: Reskilling, Remote and More Report, Amdocs surveyed 1,000 full time workers across the U.S. to uncover what they want from their employers, and more importantly, why they’re leaving their jobs. According to the findings, today’s employee has specific criteria for the current and post-pandemic workplace, with several key areas rising above remote work as in-demand perks.

