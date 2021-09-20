The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Microsoft Excel has been in existence now for over three decades. When it first came out we were amazed! Tasks that used to take us hours and hours to complete could now be done in a fraction of the time, sometimes in minutes. And it continues to improve, adding features such as AI-powered data types. And now we have another spreadsheet program in the mix–Google Sheets, a mere child in comparison, having come out in 2006. We are not here to pit one against the other. They each have strengths. We’re here to help you get the most of out of both programs.

There is no doubt that anyone with a computer has at least dabbled in either or both of these programs. There is a saying that goes something like “you don’t know what you don’t know,” and that statement can very readily be applied to the world of spreadsheets. Some people consider themselves gurus, but the reality is that it would be almost impossible to master the over 500 functions in Excel and almost as many in Google Sheets. Suffice to say that there is always more to learn, and plenty to master.

We are not going to profess that this Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle will teach you everything there is to know about spreadsheets, but it is going to help make you a master in a variety of scripts, queries, shortcuts, tables, and more. Through lectures and hands-on practice, you will cover topics such as Microsoft SQL, power queries, and power BI dashboards in Excel, plus reporting automation, creating web apps, and effective data visualization in Google Sheets. Many of the skills are transferrable between the two programs, so that you can easily switch from one to another with ease.

Taught by a variety of highly-rated instructors, including Bryan Hong, a data analysis ninja and author of the 101 Excel Series paperback books, and Laurence Svekis, a Google development expert and Application Developer, this bundle offers 11 courses and 18 hours of content. Each course is normally valued at $200, but unlimited access to all of them is being offered to you for only $39.99.

