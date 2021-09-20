A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Slice is an app and a service that offers online ordering and marketing to over 16,000 independent pizzerias, and it is launching in-game rewards for Ubisoft’s upcoming Far Cry 6 if you buy a pizza.

That’s no big deal by itself, as brands have been targeting game audiences for a long time. Just ask Burger King, which teamed up with Burger King. And I just passed a League of Legends promo with Red Bull at a Target store.

But it’s interesting that the company also launched Slice Gaming, an initiative that will give independent pizzerias the opportunity to incentivize their local customer base with video game perks, codes, and exclusives rewards. More promotions and partnerships will be coming soon.

Slice Gaming makes its debut by way of a partnership with Ubisoft on Far Cry 6, which debuts on the PC and the consoles on October 7.

Slice wants to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, shared services, and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees.

While we’ve seen gaming partnerships from QSR chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Buffalo Wild Wings, this is the first time independent restaurant owners will be able to do a partnership at this level.

With over 16,000 local pizzerias in its network, Slice Gaming expects this will be one of the largest gaming rewards programs in the country.

For every purchase made through the Slice app over the next month, customers will receive exclusive Peso Pack codes. Peso Packs will allow Far Cry 6 players to earn in-game currency to purchase weapons, armor and intel from Guerrilla Camps and local arms dealers. Participating pizzerias will also offer a custom Far Cry 6 pizza exclusively available when ordering on Slice.

To celebrate the launch of Slice Gaming, Slice will give its customers the chance to be surprised by their local pizzeria with a highly sought-after PlayStation 5 console delivered directly to the doorstep of five winners. This is the first time Slice is targeting gamers.