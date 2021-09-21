A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Square Enix announced today that the PC version of Neo: The World Ends with You debuts September 28.

This will be available on the Epic Games Store. You’ll also get some bonus DLC, the Legendary Threads Set and Reapers’ Game Survival Set, for free for a limited time when you buy the game.

Neo: The World Ends with You launched for Switch and PlayStation 4 back in July. The action RPG is a sequel to 2007’s The World Ends with You. Like the original, it features trendy Japanese teenagers fighting on the streets of Shibuya for their lives.

While Square Enix does release many PC games on Steam, it has been giving Epic Games Store some notable exclusives, including the Kingdom Hearts series.