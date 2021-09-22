A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Amazon Games announced today that it will publish a new title from Glowmade.

Based in Guildford, England, Glowmade’s staff includes veterans of Lionhead Studios. This game for Amazon will be a new IP focusing on online cooperative play.

“The Glowmade team has been working incredibly hard on our exciting new IP, and Amazon Games has been a great partner,” said Jonny Hopper, Glowmade studio head, in the announcement of the deal. “The Amazon Games team’s commitment to helping us deliver on our creative vision has been amazing. We can’t wait to show the world what we’re up to.”

Amazon is developing its own games, including the imminent MMO New World. It has development studios in Orange County, San Diego, Seattle, and Montreal.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Its third party publishing efforts also include Lost Ark, an online action RPG from Korea that is set to debut in North America and Europe next year.