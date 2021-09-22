The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

You used to have to go into a bank branch or spend an hour on the phone with an agent to handle important financial transactions. That feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

That’s how quickly digital banking, app transactions, and other modern electronic conveniences have changed how we think about dealing with money. In fact, that bank agent you’ve been dealing with lately might not even be a real person at all.

Of course, the case could be made that it might be too easy now. Transferring money, approving transactions, opening credit, and other significant financial dealings often now happen with a single click and little conscious thought. That means malicious actors can use your personal information to create fraudulent accounts without your permission, so you should act to secure your data before it can be used against you.

With Aura Identity Theft Protection, you can give your digital information protection similar to what you already afford your home, automobile, and health. Aura’s suite of monitoring and security services are included in one easy-to-install and use platform, alerting you when your personal information is detected for leaks on the dark web.

Aura protection begins under a user’s own roof with a full slate of account and device protections. The coverage includes a watchful eye over your online accounts as well as their associated passwords. Aura helps members eliminate phishing threats, and be alerted to certain instances where their registered accounts or access may have been compromised.

Beyond your property lines, Aura provides financial and credit fraud protections that surveil across all corners of the web. It monitors and offers near real-time alerts to detected shifts in your credit report, including new credit cards or bank loans. In conjunction, you can link your bank accounts to help safeguard your assets from potentially suspicious spending activity or early signs of fraud.

Rather than only protecting your stated accounts and assets, Aura proactively scours the dark web, alerting you to detected instances of criminal activity, court cases, or other public records that might include compromised personal information like your Social Security Number, bank accounts, and more. And when Aura detects your details are out there, you’ll know, with alerts sent in near real-time.

Aura also assists you in locking or freezing your credit accounts. You’re offered up to $1 million insurance* to help reimburse for covered losses or unexpected fees incurred by identity theft or fraud.

In addition to those technical feats, Aura is staffed with a full team of flesh and blood support investigators, personnel with an average of 7 years experience each and have cumulatively helped close more than 150,000 cases of identity theft and fraud.

Aura membership comes with one transparent price that won’t include unexpected extra charges or renewals. Aura is offering new customers savings of up to 50 percent off the price of their complete portfolio of identity theft and fraud coverage. Protect your assets and digital data today with Aura.

