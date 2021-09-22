The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

I love seeing ads pop up all over my devices, said no one ever. As a society, we are exposed to hundreds, if not thousands of ads each day. Pretty much any blank space these days is covered by some form of advertising. But perhaps the most irritating of all are those pop-up ads that crop up in the middle of the article you are perusing, sometimes even obliterating the very paragraph you want to read. It’s time to take your screen back with AdGuard.

If you seem to be receiving even more ads than ever, it could be because some devious malware sneaked into your device, or an app you downloaded decided you needed to be inundated with even more advertisements. Even worse is when you start getting ads about things you didn’t necessarily search for but were merely talking about to a friend (yes, big brother is watching!). And while Google has its own ad blocker that is designed to block non-compliant ads as defined by the Coalition for Better Ads, it is probably not going to save you from seeing that fabulous deal on that must-have item for the tenth time pop up on your screen.

So how can you keep on surfing the internet and save your sanity? Install AdGuard. Touted as one of the best ad blockers in 2021, and highly rated by G2, Capterra, and Trust Pilot, this unique program does more than get rid of annoying banners, pop-ups, and video ads. It also hides your data from trackers and activity analyzers, protects you from fraudulent and phishing websites and malware attacks, and safeguards your kids online by restricting them from accessing inappropriate and adult content.

Pop-up ads are so annoying that even Ethan Zuckerman, the man we can thank for their invention, has apologized for creating the most hated form of advertising on the web. We can merely accept his apology, or we can get fight against the ads with this amazing software. For only $29.99 you will receive a lifetime subscription to an AdGuard family plan, plus a $30 store credit, which essentially makes this a free deal.

