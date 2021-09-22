A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo has announced that it will broadcast a new Direct presentation tomorrow, September 23, at 3 p.m. Pacific. It will be 40 minutes long and focus on Switch games coming out this winter.

Rumors suggested a new Nintendo Direct was on the way. While October 8’s Metroid Dread and November 19’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are part of a strong holiday lineup for the console, we don’t know much about the system’s future beyond 2021.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Maybe we’ll finally see more of Bayonetta 3. Perhaps Breath of the Wild 2 will get a real name (and, if we may be so bold as to hope, a release date). We could also see those rumored Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Nintendo 64 games announced for Nintendo Switch Online. We’re also likely to learn about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last DLC character.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Hopefully all of our Nintendo dreams come true tomorrow.