Are you on the lookout for a new job at the moment? How exciting! There are some really cool companies out there looking for talent right now, so you're in luck.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by tens of thousands of organizations around the globe. KnowBe4 enables organizations to manage the ongoing problem of social engineering by helping them train employees to make smarter security decisions, every day.

Each day at KnowBe4 is filled with celebrations, both big and small. Birthdays, work anniversaries, sales goals, and company milestones are all reasons to celebrate and they celebrate big. There are always streamers, party horns, and applause sounding around the offices — and special events call for special celebrations, such as trips to local theme parks. They have been ranked as one of Fortune’s best places to work for women, millennials, and in technology nationwide three years in a row. They practice radical transparency at all levels of the company, starting from the c-suite. The CEO, Stu, starts every morning with a five- to 20-minute company-wide meeting to update employees on the daily happenings of the company — good or bad. Through radical transparency, they have cultivated an environment of freedom and trust.

At KnowBe4, they recognize the value of building a diverse team that draws on different backgrounds and experiences. Diversity is important to them and they have set out to build an environment where everyone feels comfortable being their authentic selves. From employee resource groups and community outreach to scholarships for underrepresented talent and diverse hiring events, KnowBe4 is completely dedicated to advancing DEI initiatives in their organization, industry, and world.

As one of the world’s leading global IT and business consulting services firms, CGI works across the globe with a wide range of clients in a diverse set of industries. They also develop and deliver a vast array of business and technology solutions. They understand the demand for experience and specialized expertise. Their commitment is to help people benefit from a variety of career and project opportunities. At CGI, people are encouraged to choose their passion and evolve their career in line with their interests and goals.

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, CGI is at the center of this change — supporting their clients’ digital journeys and offering their professionals exciting career opportunities. At CGI, success comes from the talent and commitment of their people. As one team, they share the challenges and rewards that come from growing the company, which reinforces a culture of ownership. Everyone in CGI benefits from the value they collectively create.

Thousands of corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit institutions across the globe rely on Everbridge’s software to help keep people safe and operations running during critical events. Terrorist attacks, active shooters, natural disasters, and cyber assaults are only some of the high-stakes incidents the company plans for every day — which is why employees take their jobs seriously. They are Everbridge’s greatest assets and play a significant role in building and owning the company’s culture. Talent, motivation, and drive go a long way at Everbridge. Promoting from within and swift advancement are just a few ways that passion is recognized.

The culture at Everbridge is very mission-driven. Employees are united in the company's effort to keep people safe and businesses running through their emergency notification service. This collective goal pushes it to the forefront of critical event management and contributes to a team that is passionate about what they do. Everbridge sets its employees up for success from the moment they're hired. The first week for new team members is all about getting acclimated to their new role and getting to know their colleagues. Week two, they join a global onboarding program to meet global new hires, leadership, and learn the ins and outs of Everbridge.