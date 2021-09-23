A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Nintendo announced Actraiser Renaissance, a remake of the classic SNES game, during the Direct today. It is out later today.
Actraiser was one of most interesting Super Nintendo games. It is part 2D action game, party city-builder.
This remake includes new graphics and an updated soundtrack (you can also listen to the original score).
