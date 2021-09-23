A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Bayonetta 3 finally reappeared during today’s Nintendo Direct. The Platinum Games title is set to come out for Switch in 2022.

Nintendo announced Bayonetta 3 all the back at the 2017 Game Awards. We hadn’t heard anything substantial about the project since then, so its appearance at today’s Direct is a relief for fans of the series.

Bayonetta 2 was also a Nintendo exclusive back when it launched in 2014 for Wii U. It and its predecessor have already received Switch ports.

You can watch the gameplay trailer above.