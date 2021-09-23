A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Square Enix announced Chocobo GP is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. This is a new kart racer in the style of Mario Kart but featuring some of the creatures and characters from the Final Fantasy series.

Nintendo showed the game in action during the latest Direct video event. During that trailer, you could see characters using familiar magical powers. That includes magic like fire, fira, and firaga, which are the tiered spells that fans of Final Fantasy will immediately recognize.

Beyond the Final Fantasy elements, however, the game looks a lot like other kart racers. That means fun and colorful courses focused on ensuring players have a lot of opportunities for a good time.