A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Square Enix announced Chocobo GP is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. This is a new kart racer in the style of Mario Kart but featuring some of the creatures and characters from the Final Fantasy series.
Nintendo showed the game in action during the latest Direct video event. During that trailer, you could see characters using familiar magical powers. That includes magic like fire, fira, and firaga, which are the tiered spells that fans of Final Fantasy will immediately recognize.
Beyond the Final Fantasy elements, however, the game looks a lot like other kart racers. That means fun and colorful courses focused on ensuring players have a lot of opportunities for a good time.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties