A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo announced a new Kirby game for the Switch during today’s Direct presentation. It’s called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it’s a 3D platformer. Finally. It’s coming out during spring 2022.

The last Kirby title, Star Allies, came out for Switch on March 2018. It managed to sell more than 3 million copies.

This game takes place in what appears to be an overgrown, abandoned city. Copy abilities are back. But, many, it sure is exciting finally seeing a Kirby game move beyond the confines of 2D.

You can watch the game’s first trailer above.