A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Nintendo is finally expanding the platform offerings in its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The publisher already has more than 100 games for the Nintendo and Super Nintendo consoles. And now the company is adding Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis to that roster. But you’ll have to subscribe to a new, higher-priced tier. The company did provide details on the that pricing, but it did say it would add these games in October.
Nintendo Switch Online debuted in 2018. At that time, it came with the awkwardly named Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo Entertainment System app. This enabled Switch owners to get instant access to a library of Nintendo games. The company later expanded that to include Super Nintendo classics. And from the beginning, the publisher also occasionally added features like online multiplayer to these classic games.
But since adding Nintendo and Super Nintendo, the company has begun to run out of games to add to the online service. This has led to lackluster additions to the platform in the last few months.
With these new classic systems, Nintendo can keep Nintendo Switch Online feeling fresh.
Webinar
Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.
Here are some of the games coming to the service:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Super Mario 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Star Fox 64
- Sin & Punishment
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Tennis
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Streets of Rage 2
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties