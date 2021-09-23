A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

StreamElements announced that it raised $100 million in its latest investment round.

The company provides tools and services for livestreamers, with its platform reaching over 1.1 million content creators. StreamElements will use this new cash to help create new tools and to further its growth.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the round, with PayPal Ventures, MoreTech, State of Mind Ventures, Pitango First, Menorah, and Mivtach Shamir also contributing.

“Since launching StreamElements in 2017, it has become the leading platform in the creator economy by building great products and providing legendary service to content creators of all sizes while helping them collectively generate over a hundred million dollars,” said Gil Hirsch, CEO and co-founder of StreamElements, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “With this additional funding we are bolstering our staff to strengthen and broaden our ability to enable content creators across multiple platforms to make a living doing what they love.”