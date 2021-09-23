A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo announced that the original Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch on November 11.

While Aspyr recently announced a remake of KOTOR, this is the original game. And, hey, it’s still fantastic! Might be a good idea to brush up with the original before tackling that remake.

And, hey, it’s always good to have more classic RPGs coming to Switch.