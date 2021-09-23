A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Triangle Strategy, with “Project” no longer part of its name, showed up during today’s Nintendo Direct.
It is coming out on March 5. It features the same beautiful HD 2D graphics as Octopath Traveler.
If you like games like Final Fantasy Tactics, this could strike your fancy.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties