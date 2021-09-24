A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

It was one weird week in video games. Nintendo finally did its September Direct video event where it announced — well, all we can really remember is that Chris Pratt is playing Mario. GamesBeat editor Mike Minotti, however, is still excited that Kirby is getting a full 3D video game. Also, that Castlevania Advance Collection is real and available now.

Additionally, former GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson joins the podcast to say goodbye to the writers he attempted to herd for nearly a decade. It’s a special show, and you should listen to it!

Join us, won’t you?