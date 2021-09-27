A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Sega and Mediatonic have once again teamed up to bring a special costume to Fall Guys, this time celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Super Monkey Ball series.

Fall Guys players will be able to unlock the Ai-Ai outfit from today until September 30. Sega has partnered with Fall Guys before for crossovers, including adding a Sonic costume to the free-to-play game.

This collaboration comes ahead of the October 5 launch of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s a compilation including enhanced content from the first three Super Monkey Ball games.

You can see the Fall Guys Ai-Ai costume in action in the trailer above.